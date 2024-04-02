Ministry: 6050 Students Killed, 408 Schools Bombed Since Start Of Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Apr. 2 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Education reported on Tuesday that 6050 students have fallen and 10,219 injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7."The number of students martyred in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression has reached more than 5994, and those injured have reached 9890, while in the West Bank, 56 students were martyred and 329 others were injured, in addition to the arrest of 105," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.The ministry pointed out that "266 teachers and administrators have fallen and 973 were injured in the Gaza Strip, while six were injured in the West Bank, and more than 73 were arrested in the West Bank."It added that "286 public schools and 65 UNRWA schools were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 111 of them being severely damaged and 40 completely destroyed, and 57 schools in the West Bank were stormed and vandalized, and 133 public schools were used as shelters in the Gaza Strip.""620,000 students in the Gaza Strip are still prevented from attending school since the start of the aggression, while most of the students suffer psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions."