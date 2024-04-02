SAIL Collaborates With Bengaluru-Based Startup To Reduce Carbon Emissions In Steel Production

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Apr 2 (KNN) Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a state-owned steel giant, has embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration with Bengaluru-based startup Sentra.

This partnership aims to introduce cutting-edge technology to track and manage carbon dioxide emissions at SAIL's Durgapur Steel Plant and its Environment Management Division.

Sentra's innovative software platform, powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, specialises in offering SaaS-based carbon accounting solutions.

This digital tool will play a crucial role in identifying and implementing strategies to curb carbon footprints within SAIL's operations, underscoring the company's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

Through this collaboration, SAIL aims to comprehensively monitor carbon dioxide emissions across various production facilities and sources.

Sentra's platform employs diverse methodologies to accurately assess emissions, enabling SAIL to prioritise actionable strategies for decarbonisation.

This partnership underscores SAIL's dedication to embracing eco-friendly practices and fostering a sustainable future for the steel industry.

Harsh Choudhry, CEO and Co-Founder of Sentra, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, highlighting the significance of SAIL's role in the steel sector's journey towards zero emissions, reported Telegraph.

"Supporting SAIL on their path to net-zero emissions with our advanced digital platform is a matter of pride for us," he stated.

Key figures from SAIL's central and Durgapur plant teams, including ED Debabrata Dutta, GM Ajanta Sengupta, and Assistant GM Jaydeep Balaso Jadhav, played pivotal roles in bringing this initiative to fruition.

As efforts to decarbonise the global economy gain momentum, this collaboration between SAIL and Sentra marks a significant step towards minimising the environmental impact of steel production.

(KNN Bureau)