LG Levant Supports JRF's Child Safety, Women Empowerment Programs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan River Foundation (JRF) has signed a partnership agreement with LG Electronics – Levant supporting the foundation's child safety and women empowerment programs.Accordingly, LG will provide financial support for various activities and initiatives under JRF's Child Safety Program. The agreement also includes supporting local community women benefiting from JRF's social enterprises, launched to promote handicrafts and culinary arts.LG's support falls within its social responsibility scope whether made individually or in partnership with various civil society organizations; covering different sectors and demographics. These include health, tourism, sports, education, youth, childhood, women, and others.With these contributions, LG has enriched its extensive record, enhancing the positive impact of its operations and building on its longstanding contributions to society.The company is committed to contributing to the advancement and development of society, operating with a spirit of local belonging to the communities it serves and supports.Launched in 1997, JRF's Child Safety Program (CSP) is the result of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah's relentless efforts to place the welfare of children at the forefront of national policy agendas.The program aims to promote child protection and safety, and enhance positive child-rearing practices by approaching the family as a whole. Through a series of social initiatives and collaborations, JRF has helped create jobs for thousands of females, Jordanians and refugees, becoming financially independent while reviving the heritage of traditional cooking, as well as rural and Bedouin community arts.