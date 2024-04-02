Kuwait's CSC: Eid Al-Fitr Holiday On April 9-13

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- The holiday for Eid Al-Fitr will be on April 9-13, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement on the social platform (X), the CSC said that work at government institutions would be suspended during the period expect for entities of specialized nature, which would continue to operate according to their own capacities. (end)

