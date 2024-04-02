DR Congo leader appoints nation’s first female prime minister

(MENAFN) On Monday, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi made a historic announcement, appointing the nation's first female prime minister, as confirmed by the president's office. Judith Suminwa Tuluka assumes this significant role, succeeding Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, who tendered his resignation in March along with his entire government team following the outcome of the general election held last December.



Tuluka brings substantial experience to her new position, having previously served as the planning minister in the preceding government. As a member of the ruling Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party led by President Tshisekedi, Tuluka's appointment marks a milestone in the country's political landscape.



Tasked with the responsibility of forming a new government, Tuluka faces the challenge of collaborating with various political factions aligned with the ruling coalition. This pivotal moment comes amidst heightened tensions in eastern Congo, where clashes have intensified, particularly in territories such as Rutshuru, Nyiragongo, and Masisi, which have witnessed incursions by M23 rebels. As she assumes her new role, Tuluka will need to navigate these complex political and security challenges to steer the nation towards stability and progress.

