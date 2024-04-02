Under The Honourable Patronage Of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister Of Tolerance & Coexistence) IIFA Is Back

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) YAS ISLAND, ABU DHABI PLAYS HOST TO IIFA UTSAVAM 2024: A MULTIFACETED SOUTH INDIAN CINEMATIC EXTRAVAGANZA!

The Grand Celebration Of South Indian Cinema Takes Center Stage In The Captivating Setting Of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi This 6th And 7th Of September 2024

Abu Dhabi, Yas Island: 2nd April 2024 : Poised to showcase the immense talent and diversity of South Indian cinema, IIFA Utsavam is set to embark on its global tour, starting off in the remarkable city of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September 2024.

Under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence), IIFA Utsavam is all set to bring across the multifaceted South Indian cinematic powerhouses during a spectacular two-day extravaganza, to be held this 6th and 7th September 2024 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Set against the backdrop of Yas Island's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant entertainment offerings, IIFA Utsavam is primed to dazzle audiences with its stellar lineup of performances, awards, and cinematic experiences. The highly-anticipated IIFA Utsavam 2024 is being held in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrating the achievements and triumphs of South Indian cinema, with its focus on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, IIFA Utsavam serves as a unifying platform bringing together four main industries, showcasing their rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and storytelling to a global audience.

From the glitterati of the South Indian film industries to international dignitaries, media representatives, and movie enthusiasts from around the globe, IIFA Utsavam 2024 aims to foster meaningful connections and partnerships, an opportunity for networking, collaboration, and celebration among luminaries who have shaped the landscape of entertainment globally.

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director commented saying,“Under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence), IIFA Utsavam is thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where cultures converge and talents shine.

Our journey continues with renewed vigor, promising an electrifying celebration of South Indian cinema's finest. Together, we'll create magic once again on this vibrant global stage as we bring together the powerhouse industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema on a global platform like IIFA Utsavam this September 2024, it is truly a cause for celebration!

IIFA Utsavam aims to shine a global spotlight on South Indian cinema, further solidifying their presence and impact in the world of entertainment. It's a celebration that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, captivate audience worldwide and reinforcing the global significance of South Indian cinema and its contribution to the world of entertainment.”

Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director Group Communications & Destination Marketing at Miral commented saying“We are incredibly proud that Yas Island Abu Dhabi has been chosen to host this celebration of talent and diversity of South Indian Cinema. We can't wait to welcome the stars who will tell their stories and make unforgettable memories with our guests. Yas Island being selected as host is a testament to its success in

attracting world-class events from around the world, while continuing to elevate its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, and shining a spotlight on its spectacular offering to millions of fans and visitors.”

The highly anticipated two-day celebration promises to offer audiences a rich tapestry of cinematic experiences with day one being dedicated to showcase the vibrant worlds of Tamil and Malayalam cinema, highlighting their unique storytelling and cultural richness. On day two, the focus would be on Telugu and Kannada cinema, presenting audiences with a diverse array of films and performances from these dynamic industries.

By honoring the contributions of these industries, IIFA Utsavam not only celebrates their achievements but also highlights their significance in shaping the landscape of Indian cinema, recognizing and appreciating the diverse cultural heritage and cinematic excellence of South India on an international scale.

It is indeed a wonderful opportunity to showcase the achievements of South Indian cinema and to honor the contributions of everyone involved; a proud testament to the growing recognition and popularity of the diverse storytelling and talent from the South.

Cinema and film enthusiasts are in for a treat with special pricing options for the two-day extravaganza, IIFA Utsavam 2024.

This provides them with a unique opportunity to fully immerse themselves in a diverse array of celebrations and screenings that they won't find anywhere else. Alongside these exclusive screenings, attendees can also partake in a range of events and exclusive experiences that the celebration has to offer. It's a chance for enthusiasts to indulge their passion for cinema and be a part of an unforgettable cinematic journey filled with excitement, entertainment, and unparalleled experiences.

Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of South Indian cinema like never before!