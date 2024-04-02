Tata Power Commissions 200 MW Solar Project In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bikaner, Apr 2 (KNN) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a leading renewable energy company in India, has commissioned a 200 MW solar power plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan on Monday.

This new solar project is expected to generate around 485 million units of green energy annually, offsetting over 388,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, reported ET.

The 200 MW solar plant was developed by TP Saurya Ltd, a subsidiary of TPREL, for Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL).

The clean energy generated will be integrated into the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) grid, ensuring efficient distribution across the region.

With this new addition, TPREL's total renewable energy capacity has reached an impressive 9,018 MW, including 4,547 MW of projects under implementation.

The company's operational renewable capacity now stands at 4,471 MW, comprising 3,444 MW of solar and 1,027 MW of wind power projects.

As a subsidiary of Tata Power, TPREL is a major developer of renewable energy projects in India, with a diverse portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock, peak, floating solar, and energy storage systems.

The commissioning of this large-scale solar plant in Rajasthan aligns with India's commitment to transition towards a sustainable energy future and achieve its renewable energy targets.

(KNN Bureau)