Sandeep Marwah Highlights Ambassador Firat Sunel's Latest Book At Books Exhibition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The recent Books Exhibition held at Pragati Maidan provided an opportune moment to showcase the literary works of individual writers amidst thousands of book enthusiasts exploring diverse stalls from around the world. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair for Indo Turkish Film and Cultural Forum of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, seized this wonderful occasion to spotlight the latest book, 'The Lighthouse Family,' authored by His Excellency Firat Sunel, the Turkish Ambassador to India.



Dr. Marwah expressed his delight at being able to acquire his first signed copy of the book directly from the author himself, adding a personal touch to the experience. 'The Books Exhibition is an ideal platform to shine a spotlight on noteworthy literary creations, and I am privileged to have had the opportunity to obtain a signed copy of 'The Lighthouse Family' from Ambassador Firat Sunel," remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah.



Ambassador Firat Sunel is a distinguished international lawyer, career diplomat, and accomplished author. His published novels in Turkish, including 'Izmirli,' 'My Last Love,' 'The Lighthouse Family,' and 'In the Shade of the Weeping Willows,' have garnered acclaim both domestically and internationally. Notably, 'In the Shade of the Weeping Willows' has even inspired a television series. Sunel's literary works have transcended linguistic boundaries, with translations available in languages such as Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil in India, further enhancing his global reach and impact.



'The Lighthouse Family' promises to captivate readers with its compelling narrative and rich storytelling, adding another feather to Ambassador Firat Sunel's illustrious literary cap.



