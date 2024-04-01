Mining Stock News Bite - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) Makes TSX Top Percentage Gainers List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Mining Stock News Bites - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA ) is one of the top percentage gainers on the TSX in today's trading. The stock is trading at $4050, up 0.0600 or 17.3913% on volume of over 1 million shares. The stock had a morning high of $0.405.

The most recent news was five days ago,' Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting'.

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on the Georgetown uranium property in Australia and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public an private companies.

Carbon Credits reports , "Uranium prices have experienced a decline to $89 per pound, marking the 6th consecutive week of decreases since reaching a 16-year high of $106 in early February. This drop comes as market participants continue to evaluate the evolving dynamics following the recent surge in prices."

