Mawani Launches NRS Shipping Services To Boost Jeddah Port's Global Logistics Role

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Mawani has introduced Folk Maritime Company's new NRS shipping services at Jeddah Islamic Port, aiming to enhance connectivity between the Kingdom and the northern Red Sea ports. This strategic move caters to the burgeoning market demands and trade in the region, further cementing the Kingdom's status as a global logistics nexus across three continents, aligning with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy's goals.

The inauguration of this service marks a collaborative effort between the Authority and Folk Marine Services, which is poised to broaden its operational and logistical footprint as a burgeoning player in the regional market and the inaugural Saudi shipping line dedicated to container and feeder ships.

The NRS service links Jeddah Islamic Port with key regional hubs, including Yanbu Commercial Port, NEOM Port, Aqaba in Jordan, and Sokhna Port in Egypt, boasting a capacity of up to 1,300 TEUs and ensuring consistent weekly voyages.

Significantly, the addition of these new shipping services reinforces Jeddah Islamic Port's crucial role, leveraging its prime strategic location to bridge Europe, Asia, and Africa. It underscores the port's competitive edge for exporters, importers, and shipping agents, highlighting its preeminence on the Red Sea coast in the realms of transit maritime trade and container transshipment.