Monday's Biggest Trades: EL, CCL, MRNA, and More
Traders may kick off April with Estee Lauder (EL). The luxury cosmetics firm debuted its Clinique premium brand on Amazon (AMZN) Premium Beauty Store. The online channel creates a significant revenue opportunity.
EL stock gained 6.3% last Friday. It trades well below its 52-week high of nearly $250.
In the tourism sector, Carnival (CCL) will need to regain the ~ 5% stock drop from last Friday. Last Wed., the firm reported a 14-cent per share loss. In the summer, strong cruise ship activity in the northern hemisphere is a tailwind for Q3 results.
Covid vaccines are no longer multi-bagger returns. Moderna (MRNA) is the exception. Blackstone (BX) rewarded the firm with a program worth up to $750 million. In exchange for the funding for the flu program, Blackstone Life Sciences will be eligible for a return. The payment depends on Moderna meeting commercial milestones.
In the semiconductor market, trade ON Semiconductor (ON). The firm benefits from the supply chain normalizing this year. Strong demand, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning projects, along with data center connectivity, are tailwinds.
Micron (MU), a memory supplier, recently broke out after posting strong results. Conversely, AMD is $40 below the over $220 peak and risks falling further. Intel (INTC) also pulled back, after peaking at over $50 at the beginning of 2024.
