FM announces Hungary`s independent form Ukrainian gas transit infrastructure

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has announced that Hungary has become independent from Ukrainian gas transit infrastructure, thanks to the utilization of the TurkStream pipeline. Szijjarto emphasized that the completion of the TurkStream pipeline, in collaboration with Serbia, Turkey, and Bulgaria, has bolstered Hungary's gas supply security, rendering Ukrainian transit unnecessary.



Despite European Union (EU) member states facing challenges due to decreased Russian gas deliveries amid sanctions and pipeline disruptions, Hungary has found stability through alternative routes. Szijjarto's remarks highlight Hungary's strategic shift towards the TurkStream pipeline for gas imports, reducing reliance on Ukrainian transit routes.



With the impending expiration of Ukraine's transit agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom, Szijjarto stressed that Hungary remains unfazed, as its gas supplies are now primarily transmitted via the TurkStream pipeline. The minister expressed confidence in the pipeline's capacity to meet Hungary's gas demands and even accommodate potential increases in supply volumes.



According to Szijjarto, Hungary received 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas through the TurkStream pipeline last year, utilizing only a portion of its 8.5 billion cubic meters annual capacity. This surplus capacity provides Hungary with flexibility and room for expansion in gas imports, ensuring energy security for the nation.



While Hungary currently has adequate gas reserves, Szijjarto affirmed that additional supplies could be requested from Gazprom if needed. The minister's statements underscore Hungary's strategic energy planning and its transition towards diversified and reliable gas supply routes, safeguarding the country against geopolitical uncertainties in the region.

