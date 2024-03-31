5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Tonga

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 155 km NNW ofHouma, Tonga at 03:01 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, Azernews reports citing Xinhua .
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determinedto be at 19.92 degrees south latitude and 175.97 degrees westlongitude.
