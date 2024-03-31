UAE: Police Crack Down On Reckless Racing, Seize Vehicles In Umm Al Quwain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 6:50 PM

Last updated: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 10:31 PM

The Umm Al Quwain police confiscated a number of vehicles after the drivers gathered in one location and engaged in reckless racing on the streets of the emirate. This dangerous behaviour not only jeopardised the lives of the motorists involved but also seriously threatened other road users.

The Umm Al Quwain police called on all drivers and road users to adhere to traffic laws and regulations, emphasising the importance of avoiding reckless behaviour on the roads to prevent potential traffic accidents.

Last week, several motorists were arrested for driving recklessly and illegally racing on a public road in Fujairah. The drivers had also caused a traffic accident and were later apprehended by the Fujairah Police General Command.

The Traffic and Patrol Administration closely investigated the incident in the Al Sodah region and identified the drivers involved in the reckless racing. During the examination of surveillance footage, it was revealed that one vehicle lost control, swerved off the road, spun, and collided with a rail barrier.

The police were able to track down the perpetrators quickly after the circulation of videos. Law enforcement swiftly located and arrested the individuals responsible for these violations.

Penalties

Reckless driving and putting others' lives at risk are a serious offence in the UAE. Violators face severe penalties, including a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and impounding of the vehicle for a period of 60 days.

The same punishment and fine will apply to drivers who endanger the lives of others.

