Kremlin replies to Kiev`s strategy for ‘peace formula’ negotiations

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has responded to Ukraine's recent statements suggesting the possibility of peace talks with Russia following a proposed summit in Switzerland later this year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Ukraine's stance, citing a ban imposed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on negotiations with the current leadership in Moscow since 2022.



Peskov emphasized that Ukraine's position contradicts its previous stance and indicated that Moscow would not accept negotiations based on terms developed by others.



Peskov's remarks echo earlier statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which expressed openness to negotiations but rejected Kiev's proposed terms. The Ministry, represented by spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, criticized the Swiss-hosted summit, expressing doubts about its effectiveness and dismissing it as a platform for promoting what Russia perceives as the "absurd" Zelensky peace formula. Moreover, Zakharova questioned Switzerland's neutrality as a mediator, citing its participation in Western sanctions against Moscow.



Switzerland had announced plans to organize a high-level peace conference for Ukraine by the summer, with a focus on Kiev's ten-point peace formula introduced by Zelensky in late 2022.



However, Russia has signaled its reluctance to participate in such discussions under the proposed framework, raising doubts about the prospects for diplomatic resolution through the Swiss-hosted summit.

MENAFN31032024000045015687ID1108040383