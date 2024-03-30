India Won't Rush Into Free Trade Agreements, Says Minister Goyal

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 30 (KNN)

India is a potential superpower and will not rush into closing free trade agreements (FTAs) unless they are on New Delhi's terms, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Goyal, who holds the Commerce, Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, Public Distribution, and Textiles portfolios, made the remarks about India's tough stance in FTA negotiations.

Addressing questions on the failed FTA talks between India and the UK ahead of 2024 elections, Goyal said the Modi government goes about FTA negotiations cautiously with extensive stakeholder consultations.

He noted India now negotiates from a position of strength as a USD 3.5 trillion economy, not USD 3.5 trillion.

"In an FTA, one has to crystal gaze and see what is good for the country over the next 20-30-50 years," Goyal stated.

He said India won't rush into closing any FTA unless it protects farmers, fishermen, MSMEs, domestic manufacturing, and prevents backdoor entry from unfriendly nations.

The minister, who plans to contest from Mumbai North in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, aims to make the area slum-free and enhance municipal school quality if elected.

Goyal wants people to work in cooperative housing rather than relying on builders to make Mumbai slum-free.

For improving municipal schools, Goyal said he will use digital technology to provide the same education quality as private schools.

The minister is holding daily meetings in Mumbai North as he prepares for the crucial elections.

(KNN Bureau)