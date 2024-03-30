Ministry Of Municipality Launches Digital Permit For Waste Disposal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has officially unveiled its waste disposal permit service, a pivotal development aligned with Qatar's third National Development Strategy 2030-2024.

This innovative program is designed to reduce waste production through behavior change and encourages building a sustainable and environmentally aware society.

Available through the Ministry's website , the electronic service simplifies the process for including government entities, companies, the private sector, and individuals.

It allows beneficiaries to dispose of waste, including bulky, green, and recyclable, at one of the Ministry's landfills or dumps within a specific time frame.

Here are the steps to obtain a waste disposal permit:

. Registration through the national authentication system

. Applicant's page: Retrieving data from the Ministry of Interior

. Beneficiary's page: Selecting the type of beneficiary and their ID number

. Transaction log page: Displaying entries, exits, notes, and violations, if any

. Permit management page: Creating a new permit or adding a vehicle, specifying the type of waste, and issuing the permit

. Vehicle management page: Managing vehicles through integration with the Traffic Department

Cancellation Process

Users wishing to cancel a permit can follow these steps:

. Registration through the national authentication system

. Applicant's page: Retrieving data from the Ministry of Interior

. Beneficiary's page: Selecting the type of beneficiary and their ID number

. Transaction log page: Displaying entries, exits, notes, and violations, if any

. Permit management page: Creating a new permit or adding a vehicle, specifying the type of waste, and issuing the permit

. Vehicle management page: Managing vehicles through integration with the Traffic Department

Key Service Features

- Automatic permit issuance and vehicle verification

- A unified permit system for each vehicle

- Comprehensive registration and tracking of vehicle movements

- Digital dashboard for beneficiaries

- Simplified add/cancel permit functionality

Service Objectives

The waste disposal permit service aims to enhance efficiency in waste management through system integration with the Traffic Department, expediting transaction processing, and ensuring precise operations.

The Ministry seeks to achieve unparalleled accuracy, transparency, and minimal manual intervention by updating systems, refining procedures, and embracing digital solutions.