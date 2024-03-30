Azerbaijani Colonel General Zakir Hasanov Holds Meeting At Central Command Post

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 30, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General ZakirHasanov held an official meeting at the Central Command Post, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan's DefenseMinistry.

An official meeting commenced with commemorating the memory ofthe National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Shehids (Martyrs), whosacrificed their lives for the independence and territorialintegrity of Azerbaijan and victims of 31 March Genocide. Deputiesof the Defense Minister, Commanders of types of troops (force),Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments of the Ministry, Commandersof military units participated in the meeting directly and viavideo teleconference.

The Minister of Defense delivered to the meeting participantsthe tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the SupremeCommander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and theviews expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan onthe occasion of Novruz holiday in Khankendi on March 18, regardingthe combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army during the SecondKarabakh War and the anti-terror operation. He noted that it is anindicator of the high value given to the army.

At the meeting, the current operational situation on theAzerbaijani-Armenian conditional border was analyzed, tasks wereset to the authorized on maintaining the combat readiness of themilitary units at a high level, and to improving the service-combatactivity.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov emphasized the importance of furtherincreasing the intensity of exercises and practical classes inaccordance with real combat conditions with applying of newlyadopted modern weapons, equipment and other combat means.

The Minister of Defense gave instructions on keeping issues ofpreserving the health of military personnel in the spotlight,studying the personal-psychological features of new recruits to becalled up for active military service on April 1-30, 2024 by theOrder of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a sensitiveapproach to the process of their adaptation to military service, aswell as on the departure of servicemen, who completed the militaryservice.

It was highlighted that work on improving the social and livingconditions of servicemen, as well as solving their concerns andproblems continues thanks to the attention and care of SupremeCommander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-PresidentMehriban Aliyeva. As a clear example of this, it was emphasizedthat providing servicemen, who distinguished themselves byexemplary military service for 20 calendar years or more, withpermanent residence apartments in order to ensure theimplementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan“On measures to strengthen the social protection ofservicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan” datedDecember 28, 2011, significantly increased servicemen's moralspirit.

The importance of regularly conveying the safety rules to themilitary personnel during daily service activities and the strictcontrol over their observance, as well as paying attention to theclimatic conditions during the usage of weapons, combat and specialequipment, was emphasized.

Defense Minister set specific tasks for high-ranking officers topay special attention to the organization of troops' service andideological work at a high level, the further improvement ofservicemen's social and living conditions, as well as the necessarymeasures for engineering and medical support.

At the end, Colonel General Z. Hasanov instructed on holdingcommemorative and educational events on 31 March – Day of theGenocide of Azerbaijanis.