Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's El Arish

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt today, carrying 24 tons of aid, including food supplies, provided by Qatar Charity, to be brought into the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of aid planes to 89. The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people amid the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

