China Exports Smartphones Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In January-February, 2024, China exported approximately 113,600smartphones to Azerbaijan, which is 3.3 times higher than thecorresponding period of 2023, Azernews reports,citing the General Administration of Customs of the People'sRepublic of China.

The export value increased by 3.6 times, reaching $12.9million.

According to the information from the General Administration ofCustoms, in 2023, China exported approximately 291,100 smartphonesworth approximately $32.5 million to Azerbaijan.

The transaction highlights the economic relationship betweenChina and Azerbaijan, showcasing their engagement in tradeactivities. It suggests a demand for Chinese smartphones in theAzerbaijani market, which could be due to various factors such asaffordability, technological features, or brand popularity.

Smartphones fall under the category of telecommunications andelectronic devices. The trade of smartphones indicates theimportance of this sector in both countries' economies. It suggeststhat Azerbaijan relies on imports from China to meet its domesticdemand for smartphones.

The export of smartphones worth $13 million reflects markettrends and consumer preferences in Azerbaijan. It indicates thatAzerbaijani consumers are inclined towards purchasing Chinesesmartphones, either due to their competitive pricing, advancedfeatures, or other factors.

The substantial value of smartphone exports suggests thepotential for further growth in bilateral trade between China andAzerbaijan, particularly in the telecommunications sector. Bothcountries may explore opportunities to expand their trade relationsand capitalize on emerging market demands.