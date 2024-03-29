Watch: Allu Arjun Unveils Wax Statue In Dubai At Madame Tussauds, Calls It 'Milestone Moment'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 12:28 PM

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who has been busy with the upcoming schedule of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', received an early birthday gift.

The actor's wax statue was revealed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai on Thursday.

The statue features Allu Arjun's iconic 'Jhukega Nahi Sala' pose from the blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The actor, who celebrates his birthday on April 8, attended the event in Dubai along with his family.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account to share the special moment. He posted a picture posing with his wax statue. He also expressed his gratitude on Instagram stories, calling it a 'milestone moment'.

The star also shared pictures with his family who were there to support him.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Allu Arjun, who played the titular gangster in 'Pushpa: The Rise', will now reprise the role in the sequel, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Allu also received a National Film Award for his performance in the film.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.

