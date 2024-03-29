Sony India Launches Alpha 9 III, World's First Full-Frame Image Sensor Camera With A Global Shutter System

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Sony India today introduced the groundbreaking new Alpha 9 III camera equipped with the world's first1 full-frame global shutter image sensor. The impressive new global shutter full-frame image sensor enables the camera to shoot at burst speeds at up to 120 fps with no distortion or camera blackout.



Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business, Sony India





By combining this innovative sensor with Sony's most advanced AF system to date -

boasting AI autofocus with up to 120 times AF/AE focus calculations per second -

as well as the ability to sync flash at all shooting speeds, the Alpha 9 III opens up a new world of possibilities for professional photographers to capture that decisive moment.







The new Alpha 9 III is equipped with a newly developed world's first1 global shutter full frame stacked CMOS image sensor with approximately 24.6 effective megapixels and built-in memory, combined with the latest image processing engine BIONZ XR®. It achieves blackout-free Continuous Shooting Speed with AF/AE tracking of up to approximately 120 frames per second4.







The new Alpha 9 III is equipped with high-density focal plane phase detection AF. A Designated AI processing unit uses Real-time Recognition AF (autofocus) to recognise a wide variety of subjects with high precision. By combining high-speed performance of up to 120 frames per second with highly accurate subject recognition performance, it is possible to easily photograph decisive scenes and moments that cannot be captured with the naked eye4.







Previously, if the user released the shutter at a speed faster than the flash's synchronisation speed, the amount of light would drop sharply, but with the full-speed flash synchronisation function, it's now possible to photograph scenes that could not be easily captured with conventional technology. The Alpha 9 III features selectable release lag modes which allows the user to prioritise release lag or viewfinder/monitor display.





The newly installed Pre-Capture function allows the user to go back up to 1 second and record the moment before pressing the shutter, a Continuous Shooting Speed Boost change during shooting, and enhanced burst stamina ensures that important moments are reliably captured due to a large buffer memory and increased overall system speed allow up to approximately 390 Fine JPEG images to be captured in one continuous 30 fps burst.





This camera is the first in the AlphaTM series to be able to record 4K 120p high-frame-rate video without cropping, allowing the user to shoot at the angle of view intended. It is also possible to shoot high-resolution 4K 60p videos with 6K oversampling.







The Alpha 9 III is equipped with a 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor that can be operated by touch, allowing for intuitive operation using the latest touch menu. The electronic viewfinder uses a 9.44 million-dot Quad XGA OLED and achieves high visibility with the same brightness as the α7R V and a magnification of approximately 0.90x.







Pricing and Availability

Alpha 9 III is available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India.





Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date Alpha 9 III Camera 529,990/- Available Now

