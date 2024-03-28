China Holds Annual Conference Of Boao Asian Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The annual conference of the Boao Asian Forum on the theme Asiaand the World: Common Challenges, Common Responsibility is takingplace on the Chinese island of Hainan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The opening ceremony of the conference, held on March 28, wasattended by Chairman of the National People's Congress Cao Leji,heads of state and government of several countries, heads ofparliaments, government officials and scientists.

The four-day conference, which started on March 26, was attendedby about 2,000 representatives from 60 countries and 1,100journalists. The panel sessions of the conference includediscussions on the global economy, scientific and technologicalinnovations, social development, international cooperation andother topics.

It should be noted that at a time when Asian countries arestriving for economic integration after the 1998 financial crisis,the forum, founded in 2001 as a non-governmental organization, isengaged in the exchange of ideas between stakeholders in Asia andbeyond. In addition to the annual high-level conferences, theforum, which is called the "Davos of the East", also organizesevents of various formats throughout the year.