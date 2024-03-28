Iran Calls For Int'l Action Against Israel's 'Genocidal Crime' In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, March 29 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has called on governments and international organisations to fulfill their "human, legal and historical responsibility" and take action to stop Israel's "genocidal crime" against Palestinians in Gaza.

He made the remarks on Thursday in a post on social media platform X, citing as proof of Israel's "genocidal crime" in Gaza a report titled "Anatomy of a Genocide" presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Tuesday by Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Israel's "genocidal crime against the Palestinians has now been confirmed and asserted by the special rapporteur at the UNHRC," Kanaani said, stressing, "Now governments and international political and legal assemblies and institutions are not only subject to the judgment of the world public opinion, but also to the judgment of history."

A total of 32,552 Palestinians have been killed and more than 74,980 others were injured in the Gaza Strip since Israel began its offensive against Hamas on October 7, 2023, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The war began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel, which claimed the lives of around 1,200 Israelis and took more than 250 people as hostages, according to the Israeli authorities.

Condemning Israel's attacks against medical centres in Gaza in another post on X on Wednesday, Kanaani said the war against hospitals in the Gaza Strip was a "tragic and painful part of the process of the war crimes" of the Israeli army against the people of the coastal enclave.

He added official reports said that since the outbreak of the war against Gaza, Israel had made "33 hospitals completely unable to provide medical services".