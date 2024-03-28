Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Personally Reaching Out To Experts From Rival Companies To Join AI Ventures: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Facebook's parent company, Meta, is stepping up its artificial intelligence team. According to reports, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is personally inviting specialists from competitors like Google's DeepMind to participate in Meta's artificial intelligence initiatives. According to people with knowledge of the situation, Zuckerberg has been directly emailing researchers, pressuring them to take a different stance. According to The Information, Meta is also purportedly negotiating pay and benefits in order to entice top personnel, as well as offering positions without formal interviews.

According to reports, Meta is stepping up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the video suggestions on its platform. Tom Alison disclosed Meta's intention to combine recommendation systems into a single, potent AI model, offering more relevant and timely recommendations.

"We're working on a project to use this one model to power our complete video ecosystem rather than just Reels. After that, we can integrate this model to power our Feed recommendation product. If we get this right, we think the recommendations can improve in terms of responsiveness as well as being more engaging and relevant," according to CNBC reports.

Meta is looking to lure AI talent by extending job offers without interviewing the candidates and relaxing longstanding company policy to not raise the salary of an in-house employee who threatens to leave for a competitor, according to the report.

Meta has used numerous AI models for features such as Reels, Groups, and Feed. Recently, they began experimenting with more powerful AI algorithms to consolidate all recommendations into a single system. However, Meta is facing a computer chip scarcity. They have been a large customer of Nvidia's H100 processors, investing $4.5 billion by 2023. Now that Nvidia's new Blackwell (or B200) processor has been unveiled, everyone is clamouring for it, with Meta anticipating shipments to arrive in 2025.