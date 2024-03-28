Film Commission Signs Cooperation Agreement With Chinese Bona Film Group

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

A Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been inked between the Saudi Film Commission and the Chinese Bona Film Group. In an effort to explore cooperative potential spanning film distribution, exhibition, and talent development, this alliance was inked during His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud's official visit to China as Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Film Commission.

At the signing were His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Chinese actress and singer Li Bingbing, executive director of the Bona Film Group Jiang Defu, CEO of the Film Commission Abdullah Al Eyaf, and CFO of the Bona Film Group Qi Zhi.

Investment in the film sector is one of the main areas of collaboration outlined in the (MoU). The Memorandum of Understanding delineates primary domains of collaboration, such as joint venture funding for cinematic projects, film industry investment, and cooperative efforts towards the Chinese distribution of Saudi films. It also looks at Chinese film schools and Bona Film Group productions as potential venues for developing Saudi filmmakers' abilities.

In line with this collaboration, the Film Commission wants to grow the film business, support regional production, and present Saudi films. In addition, The Commission promotes regulatory frameworks, enables talent development, invests, and stimulates content production. This historic agreement demonstrates the Commission's persistent commitment to promoting international alliances and using cultural interactions as a pillar of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

