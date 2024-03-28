Azerbaijani Flag Raised In Protest Action In Nouméa

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A protest action was held against French colonialism in Nouméa,the capital of New Caledonia, Azernews reports.

Thousands of people participated in the protest organisedagainst French colonialism.

Participants chanted slogans against France's colonial policyand demanded independence.

During the action, the Prime Minister of New Caledonia, LouisMapu, spoke in front of the demonstrators.

Three flags, including those of the United Nations, NewCaledonia, and Azerbaijan, were raised during the protest. In asign of gratitude for Azerbaijan's constant support and assistancein the fight against neocolonialism, some of the participantsprominently displayed Azerbaijan's state attributes and flags atthe forefront of the rally. Some demonstrators even wore jacketswith the flags of Azerbaijan and Kanak.

In recent protest actions, alongside the flag of New Caledonia,the flag of Azerbaijan has been waved as a symbol of gratitude toAzerbaijan.