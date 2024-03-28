Dubai: Emirates Cancels Flight After Minor Accident At Russian Airport

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Emirates airline cancelled a Moscow-Dubai flight on Wednesday due to an accident at the Russian airport.

A spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to Khaleej Times that a ground service vehicle made contact with the aircraft before the boarding started. Hence, all passengers have been rebooked on another flight.

“Emirates flight EK134 has been cancelled due to a ground services vehicle making contact with the aircraft prior to passengers boarding. All affected passengers have been rebooked on a later Emirates flight,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused, the safety of its passengers and crew is of paramount importance,” said the spokesperson.

Flightradar24 shared the photos of reported damage to Airbus A380 at Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

