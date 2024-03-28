Namal Replaces Basil As SLPP National Organiser

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) MP Namal Rajapaksa has been appointed as the National Organiser of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) replacing former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The appointment was made by the SLPP Executive Committee which met at former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo.

Speaking to reporters later, Namal Rajapaksa said that Basil Rajapaksa will continue to lead the election campaign of the SLPP.

Namal Rajapaksa said that that SLPP is prepared to face any election although it prefers the Parliamentary polls to be held first.

He also said that the party has not decided on a Presidential candidate and that decision will be taken after an election is declared. (Colombo Gazette)