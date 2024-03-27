Cotton Bales Procurement By CCI Reaches To 32.81 Lakh In 2023-24

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 27 (KNN) The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), the government's nodal agency for cotton procurement at the minimum support price (MSP), has procured 32.81 lakh bales of cotton so far in the ongoing 2023-24 cotton season, which runs from October 2023 to September 2024.

The maximum quantity of cotton has been procured from the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. CCI did not procure any cotton in the previous 2022-23 season as market prices were ruling above the MSP level.

However, this season, cotton prices started declining from mid-October 2023 onwards due to various factors, prompting CCI to initiate procurement operations.

Out of the total procurement of 32.81 lakh bales, CCI has already disposed of 3.37 lakh bales. The government had fixed the MSP for medium staple cotton at Rs 6,620 per quintal and for long-staple cotton at Rs 7,020 per quintal for the 2023-24 season.

The official said from March-end onwards, cotton prices in the open market are ruling above MSP and it is unlikely farmers would sell their produce to the CCI.

However, the CCI will be ready for procurement if the rates fall again below the support price. Cotton production is pegged at 323.11 lakh bales for the 2023-24 season, lower than 336.6 lakh bales achieved in 2022-23, as per the agriculture ministry estimate.

(KNN Bureau)