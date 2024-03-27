Ras Al Khaimah Welcomes Easter With Exceptional Hospitality And Exclusive Hotel Packages

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hop into a world of luxurious fun as Ras Al Khaimah hotels offer irresistible holiday experiences for the whole family, ensuring endless entertainment and excitement.



Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, 27 March 2024: Treat yourself to an extraordinary Easter holiday in Ras Al Khaimah, where exclusive hotel offerings promise exceptional festivities. Whether it's beachfront retreats, desert adventures, or cultural explorations, this destination, in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, presents a wide variety of options among serene landscapes tailored for an unforgettable Easter celebration.



The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert:



Farmhouse: Experience an egg-stravagant Easter Brunch on Sunday, March 31st, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live cooking stations, Burrata delights, oysters, Wagyu beef, and more, while children enjoy fun activities like face painting and Easter egg hunts amidst charming Farmhouse decorations. Pricing options per person include AED 250 with soft beverages, AED 350 with house beverages, and AED 550 with Champagne.



For more information and reservations, please call +971 7 206 7777 or visit .



The Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach:



Shorehouse: An eggs-traordinary adventure awaits at this Easter-themed brunch, featuring live stations and a delectable small buffet spread. While children enjoy games and sports, guests can groove to the live DJ or bask in the sun with complimentary pool and beach access on Saturday, March 30th, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pricing options per person include AED 300 with soft beverages, AED 400 with house beverages, AED 150 for children aged 6 to 12, and complimentary for kids under 6.



For more information and reservations, please call +971 7 204 8888 or visit .



The Cove Rotana:



Basiclico: Savour this lavish Easter brunch on Sunday, March 31st, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. by indulging in traditional lamb roast, premium meats, and a lavish seafood selection, accompanied by themed desserts. Kids can enjoy face and egg painting and live music from the resident Cuban Duo. Packages start from AED 210 for soft drinks and AED 290 for house beverages.



For reservations, please call +971 50 4637216 or email: ...



Rixos Bab Al Bahr: Immerse yourself in the Easter festivities from March 29th to 31st. During this exclusive period, guests staying two nights will relish in-room hot cross buns and access to the renowned Rixy Kids Programme, ensuring endless fun for the younger ones. Saturday brings the beloved Rixy Kids Carnival, complete with inflatable games and a special Easter program. As evening descends, delight in a unique themed buffet at Seven Heights, featuring traditional favourites. Guests also enjoy a 15% spa discount, adding to the allure of their Easter retreat.



For reservations, please visit

Radisson Resort:



Seafood Shack: Unwind in this cozy and modern ambience with a raw bar, global seafood dishes, and live fire barbecue. Enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks, including cocktails, non-alcoholic options, and tunes from a live DJ. This family-style brunch on Saturday, March 30th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is priced at AED 175 for soft drinks, AED 235 for house beverages, AED 295 for sparkling, and AED 95 for children aged 6 to 12 (children under 6 eat free).

For reservations, please call +971 50 419 5692 or email: ...



Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan:



Boons Brasserie and Bar: Gather family and friends to enjoy the traditions of Easter at this laid-back Brunch on Saturday, March 30th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For AED 225 per person, indulge in house beverages, or opt for AED 325 per person for house beverages. Enjoy a bountiful buffet featuring themed treats and international favourites sure to please every palate. With activities for all ages and quality entertainment, this brunch promises a day filled with unforgettable memories.



For reservations, please call or WhatsApp on +971 549940476.



Anantara Mina Al Arab:



Sea Breeze: Enjoy a delightful Easter Brunch on March 31st, between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with fun activities and treats for the whole family. Don't miss the thrilling Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m.! Packages per person are AED 295 for soft beverages and AED 425 for house beverages. Children aged 5-11 dine for AED 145 and under 6 dine free (max. 2 children per paying couple).



For reservations, please call +971 7 204 2222 or email:

...



Pullman Resort: Join in for the Easter Brunch extravaganza on March 31st, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests can indulge in a sumptuous buffet of themed favorites while enjoying live entertainment and fun activities like egg hunts. Children aged 6 to 12 receive a 50% discount. Two packages are available: AED 250 with soft drinks or AED 310 with free-flowing beverages.



For reservations, please call +971 7 203 6666 or visit

