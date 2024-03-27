New State-Of-The-Art CDL Testing Facility Opens At Sunstate CDL

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SunState CDL Achieves Milestone in Training and Certifying Florida's Future Truck Drivers

Florida, US, 27th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , SunState CDL, a premier CDL training and testing facility in Florida, announces the inauguration of its cutting-edge CDL testing facility, a testament to its ongoing commitment to providing top-tier training and testing services for aspiring truck drivers.

As a leading Entry Level Driver Training Provider licensed by the State of Florida, SunState CDL has consistently played a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of truck drivers. The newly unveiled CDL testing facility is a dedicated space designed with precision to cater to the specific needs of CDL exams.

SunState CDL's Founder, Scott Johnson, an experienced truck driver with over 30 years in the transportation sector, expressed his enthusiasm about the new facility, stating,“Our investment in this state-of-the-art CDL testing facility reflects our unwavering dedication to ensuring the highest standards in CDL training and testing. We understand the importance of providing a conducive environment for individuals and companies seeking excellence in CDL exams.”

The new CDL testing site at SunState CDL is poised to elevate the testing experience for both individuals and companies. With a commitment to maintaining an environment geared towards success, the facility aims to set new benchmarks in the industry.

“Our goal is to offer not just a testing facility but a comprehensive experience that enhances the preparation and testing journey for every aspiring truck driver,” remarked a representative of SunState CDL.“The cutting-edge technology and design of our new facility underscore our dedication to providing unmatched CDL testing services in Florida.”

SunState CDL's reputation as a leading CDL training provider has grown significantly since its establishment in 2017. The hands-on training programs offered by the institution have set the standard for quality in truck driving instruction, catering to both individuals and businesses across the state.

The newly opened CDL testing facility aligns with SunState CDL's mission to streamline the testing process, ensuring that individuals and companies have access to a facility specifically crafted to meet their unique demands. The facility's design takes into account the evolving requirements of CDL testing, creating an atmosphere conducive to success.

For those interested in exploring the state-of-the-art CDL testing facility, SunState CDL welcomes visits for tours and information sessions. The facility's opening marks another significant step in SunState CDL's journey to provide exceptional CDL training and testing services in Florida.

About SunState CDL

SunState CDL, established in 2017, is a leading CDL training and testing facility in Florida. Founded by Scott Johnson, a veteran in the transportation sector, SunState CDL is dedicated to providing hands-on training programs and top-notch testing services to individuals and companies across the state.

