UNDP Concludes SURE Sustainability Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan on Monday celebrated the conclusion of the Sustainable Urbanisation and Resource Efficiency Project, which was conducted over the past five years at a total cost of $22 million.

The project was executed in close collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and in partnership with various governmental and private institutions, where funding for the project was provided by the Green Environment Facility, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the closing ceremony, Project Manager Dana Louzi presented an overview of the scheme's achievements, highlighting its collaboration with stakeholders to establish standardised tools for measuring and reporting on urban development in Amman.



She emphasised the project's "significant" contribution to advance the UNDP's commitment to sustainable development and addressing the challenges of climate change.

Louzi added that the project implemented a range of measures aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and promoting strategic interventions aligned with Jordan's national climate change policy.



The project supported Jordan's vision for a low-carbon future and its efforts to fulfil its commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, she pointed out.

Louzi noted that the key outcomes of the project included the launch of the urban observatory platform for Amman data, developed in partnership with GAM, in collaboration with the UN Human Settlements Programme, and under the supervision of the C40 Network.



The project established guidelines for licensing individuals involved in providing energy efficiency services, in cooperation with relevant regulatory bodies and government agencies, the project manager said, adding that it also implemented energy efficiency measures in government buildings, resulting in significant reductions in carbon emissions.

Director of the Environment Programme at the UNDP in Jordan Nidal Ouran commended the project's contribution to the country's economic modernisation efforts, stressing the importance of strategic partnerships and collaborative initiatives in achieving sustainable development goals.