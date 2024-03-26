(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Deltrix Kazakhstan Expands in Central Asia

Joins Hands with CAMCE to Deepen Regional Cooperation Along The "Belt and Road"





[Hong Kong - 27 March 2024] Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (“Trio Group” or the“Group”, Stock code: 1710) subsidiary, Deltrix Kazakhstan (the“Company”), has shown strong business expansion momentum in Central Asia in just six months since its establishment. Following the establishment of a cooperative relationship with Sinooil, an overseas subsidiary of PetroChina, and the active promotion of the electric vehicle charging station project in Kazakhstan, Deltrix Kazakhstan recently joined hands with China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. (“CAMCE”), a well-known state-owned enterprise in China, to start an in-depth cooperation in the Olympic City project of the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Uzbekistan, which is also the Company's second strategic handshake with a Chinese state-owned enterprise in Central Asia market.





As a state-owned enterprise directly under the central government affiliated to China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH), CAMCE has undertaken a large number of landmark projects around the world with its profound technical capacity, excellent project execution and extensive international influence. The winning of the bid for the "Olympic City" construction project in Uzbekistan further highlights the core role of CAMCE under the "Belt and Road" initiative, as well as its key role as a central enterprise in promoting large-scale infrastructure cooperation between China and Uzbekistan and implementing the "Belt and Road" policy guidelines.





Deltrix Kazakhstan, supported with its parent company's strong strength in the field of industrial electronics, is actively engaged in the construction of the new energy vehicle industry. The cooperation with CAMCE aims to provide first-class electric vehicle charging facility solutions for four parking lots in the "Olympic City" of Uzbekistan, and jointly promote the development of green travel and new energy infrastructure in countries along the "Belt and Road". This cooperation not only strengthens the strategic layout of Trio Group in the Central Asian market, but also demonstrates the competitiveness and influence of Hong Kong enterprises on the international stage.





Mr. Cecil Wong, Chairman of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited said, "Through this cooperation agreement, the two companies will work together under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to improve the level of new energy infrastructure in Uzbekistan and the entire Central Asian region, so as to promote industrial upgrading and green development in the region and achieve both economic and social benefits.”













About Trio Group

Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients comes from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies.





