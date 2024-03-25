Mezzan Holding Announces New Leadership Positions to Spearhead Healthcare Business Growth

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, 25 March 2024: Mezzan Holding KSC, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf, today announced new leadership positions for the company’s Healthcare Business Line.



Ali Al Wazzan has been appointed as the Managing Director for the Group's Healthcare Business Line, reporting directly to Mezzan Holding’s Board of Directors. Al Wazzan previously served as Mezzan Holding’s Executive Director for Investments, responsible for overseeing Mezzan Holding’s 2015 IPO Program and the group's acquisition and investment operations and working with the Group CEO on strategic change initiatives, including the recent strategic investment in the healthcare sector.



The company also announced today the appointment of Dr. Rashed Khazaal as the CEO of the Healthcare Business Line. Dr. Khazaal joined Mezzan Holding in 2017 with over 15 years of experience in healthcare, to head Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries Company (KSPICO), a Mezzan Holding subsidiary, where he played a pivotal role in the transformation and growth of the company.



The Healthcare Business Line covers the manufacturing and distribution of healthcare and pharmaceutical products, which includes a portfolio of high-quality and reputed international brands. This business line encompasses various operating subsidiaries, including KSPICO and Mezzan Medical.



Mezzan Holding Vice Chairman Mr. Mohammad Jassim Al Wazzan said: "The healthcare sector in Kuwait and the region is on a path of sustainable growth. Today's appointments reflect our commitment to grow our healthcare business by placing the right talent at the helm. I congratulate Ali Al Wazzan and Dr. Rashed Khazaal on their new roles and look forward to growing Mezzan Holding with them."



Today's appointments follow last week's announcement of the appointment of Mr. Amr Farghl as Mezzan Holding CEO for Food and FMCG.







