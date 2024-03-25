Gymboree Play & Music Dubai To Delight Families with Easter Extravaganza

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, March 2024 –

Gymboree Play and Music Dubai, the pioneer in early learning and play centers is thrilled to announce its upcoming Easter Celebration, promising a day filled with joy, laughter, and endless opportunities for family fun. On 31st March Gymboree will open their doors to families, inviting them to partake in a delightful array of activities, including an Easter Egg Hunt, Egg Decoration, Egg Race, and Bunny Craft extravaganza across their two locations in Galleria Mall (Barsha) and Springs Souq.

“At Gymboree, we believe in creating moments of joy and connection for families, and our Easter Celebration is the perfect opportunity to do just that,” said Rumana Mowjee who is the Managing Partner at Gymboree Play & Music Dubai. “We’re excited to welcome families for a day of laughter, creativity, and Easter-themed fun that will surely leave everyone with cherished memories to last a lifetime.”

Children will delight in the thrill of the hunt as they scour Gymboree's vibrant play areas in search of hidden Easter eggs, promising an adventure filled with excitement and discovery. They'll get to decorate eggs Easter eggs with colorful paints, glitter, stickers, and more, transforming each egg into a unique masterpiece. Then, they can join in on an egg race, testing agility and coordination as participants navigate through obstacles to reach the finish line. Plus, there's a Bunny Craft station, where children can craft adorable bunny-themed creations to take home, from fluffy cotton tails to perky ears.

Join Gymboree in celebrating Easter and make this holiday season one to remember! Easter activity are a part of the classes conducted by Gymboree on a daily basis.





