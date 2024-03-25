Katara Crowns Winners Of Ramadan Open Chess Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cultural Village, Katara crowned the winners of the Katara International Ramadan Open Chess Championship, organised by the Foundation in cooperation with the Qatar Chess Federation.

The championship saw the participation of 88 players, both male and female, representing 16 countries, with financial prizes amounting to QR25,000, in the presence of Saif Saad. Al Dosari, Deputy Director General of Katara and Director of Human Resources, and Mohammed Al Mudhahiki, President of the Qatar Chess Federation,

The overall winners, the best Qatari male and female players participating in the tournament, and the participants under the ages of 20, 16 and 12 years were honoured.

The seventh round of the Katara International Ramadan Open Chess Championship concluded with Qatari national team player Irfan Mohammed leading the way, while Qatari national team player Aisha Al Khulaifi came in second place, Fahd Al Mansouri in third place, Ahmed Saif in fourth place, and Khaled Al Jamaat in fifth place.

It is noteworthy that the Katara Ramadan Open Chess Championship 2024, an“international tournament,” was held in Katara between March 14 and 23, as part of Katara's activities for the holy month of Ramadan, in the classic chess method according to the Swiss system (60 minutes + 30 additional seconds for each move).

The tournament witnessed a large participation of male and female players from Qatar and 15 countries around the world, as Katara seeks, through the fruitful relationship it has with the Qatar Chess Federation, to spread the culture of the game and expand participation in it in various segments of society, especially young age groups, out of its belief that these tournaments contribute to enhancing and refining players' skills and talents, providing them with distinguished experiences, and giving them a valuable opportunity to develop them.