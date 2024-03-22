               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vehicular Traffic Through Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant Completely Restricted


3/22/2024 2:07:46 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Traffic across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant has been completely restricted.

This was reported by the Patrol Police of Zaporizhzhia on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Traffic on the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is completely restricted. Traffic is carried out through the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia Island (Serhii Tiulenin Street - Sich Street -
Tahanska Street). Also, through the New Bridges and Khortytsia district. Please take this information into account when planning your route," the statement said.

Read also: Czech Republic donates medical equipment to hospital in Dnipro petrovsk region

As reported, Ukrhydroenergo denied the information about the discovery of a stain of oil products in Zaporizhzhia due to an oil leak from the Dnipro HPP.

MENAFN22032024000193011044ID1108008912

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search