Vehicular Traffic Through Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant Completely Restricted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Traffic across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant has been completely restricted.
This was reported by the Patrol Police of Zaporizhzhia on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Traffic on the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is completely restricted. Traffic is carried out through the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia Island (Serhii Tiulenin Street - Sich Street -
Tahanska Street). Also, through the New Bridges and Khortytsia district. Please take this information into account when planning your route," the statement said.
As reported, Ukrhydroenergo denied the information about the discovery of a stain of oil products in Zaporizhzhia due to an oil leak from the Dnipro HPP.
