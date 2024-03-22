Minister Reviews Efforts To Develop Labour Market, Attract National Workforce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Manpower Solutions Company (Jusour), H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, chaired the regular meeting of the Board of Directors of Jusour yesterday.

The meeting focused on the company's work plan and enhancing its role in developing the labour market in Qatar.

This includes offering job opportunities to attract the national workforce, contributing to economic development in key sectors, achieving the goals of the national development strategy, preparing a skilled and productive workforce, increasing Qatari participation in diverse economic sectors, building a motivated and competitive talent base, increasing the proportion of highly skilled workers in the labour market, and boosting the presence of Qataris in both the private and joint sectors, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.