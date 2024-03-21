UAE President, King Of Jordan Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, March 21 (KUNA) - President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordanian King Abdullah II explored ways to enhance the deep-rooted relations between their countries and a range of regional and international developments of mutual concern.

During the meeting, UAE President Sheikh Mohammad and King Abdullah II addressed various aspects of collaboration between the UAE and Jordan, particularly in the development, economic, and political fields.

The two leaders also discussed the latest regional and international developments, especially efforts to address the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip by ensuring the safe and unimpeded delivery of adequate aid via land, sea, and air.

They underscored the need for resolute international action to safeguard regional stability and help achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The two leaders emphasized their commitment to continue close coordination on issues of mutual interest that serve the interests of both countries and help assure the security and stability of the region. (end)

