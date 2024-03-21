KPC Echoes Commitment To Providing Safe Oil Supplies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 21 (KUNA) -- CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah has restated KPC's unwavering commitment to providing safe supplies of crude oil and environmentally friendly oil byproducts.

Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah made the remark during a debate held on the sidelines of the CERAWeek 2024 conference, hosted by Houston City in the US state of Texas from March 18-22, the KPC said in a press release.

He said the KPC is a national oil corporation but of international significance and regards its customers as partners, based on decades of deep trade relations, thus becoming a reliable global supplier.

CERAWeek 2024 is considered the most significant international oil conference since it weighs the economies and policies of the world oil industry, according to the release.

Several senior Kuwaiti oil officials are partaking in debates held on the sidelines of the global oil gathering. (end)

