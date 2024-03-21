US Sec. Of Defense: Israel Should Find Alternatives To An All-Out Attack On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 21 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, in a call with Israeli occupation Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday, underscored the necessity of finding alternatives to a major ground operation in Rafah. Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said in a press statement that both Austin and Gallant further discussed "the negotiations for the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire." Secretary Austin affirmed "the need to do more to protect civilians and urgently increase the flow of aid into Gaza through land crossings," added Ryder.

Ryder said "Secretary Austin looks forward to hosting Minister Gallant at the Pentagon next week for a bilateral meeting to continue these conversations." The current US Administration mentioned, last Sunday, the lack of an achievable plan from the Israeli occupation on how to protect hundreds of thousands of civils in Southern Gaza during large-scale ground military operation in Rafah. White House National Security Communication Advisor John Kirby said during Fox News Sunday "we will not support, cannot support an operation in Rafah that doesn't have an executable, verifiable, achievable plan to take care of the 1.5 million people that are trying to find refuge in Rafah." Increased criticism towards Israeli occupation allies as the Israeli occupation continues to indiscriminately kill over 32 thousand civilians, most of whom were women and children, including obstructing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. (end) imm

