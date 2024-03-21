Dr. Wiktor Patena assumes the executive leadership of GBSB Global, ushering in a new era of educational excellence

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) GBSB Global Business School announces the appointment of the new

Head of Institution and President



Madrid — GBSB Global Business School (GBSB Global), a leading European and internationally accredited higher education institution, appoints Dr. Wiktor Patena to be the new Head of the Institution and President. As an accomplished academic and managerial expert, he will lead GBSB Global through a period of scale and expansion and manage its three physical campuses located in Barcelona and Madrid in Spain, Birkirkara in Malta, and the virtual online campus.



“GBSB Global is recognized as one of the best business schools in Spain, Europe, and the world. We are committed to providing our students with the best educational experience through advanced methodology, continuous innovation, and improvement, enabling their future career success in an ever-changing world. We are proud to have Wiktor Patena on board as a professional of the highest competence and expertise. He will play a central role for the entire institution globally, leading our team in further strategic, academic, and operational improvements defined by the Strategic Plan 2024-2028,” commented Antonio Rodríguez Engelmann, the Managing Director of GBSB Global.



Diverse, vibrant, and inquisitive student community



From 2015 to 2023, Wiktor Patena served as the Associate and then Executive Dean of the Faculty of Business at Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai, the largest higher education institution in the UAE, successfully managing a faculty of over 200 professors and more than 7,000 students. Patena is also an expert in corporate valuation, behavioral finance and accreditation processes. In addition to his more than 30 peer-reviewed scientific papers and five books, he has been a visiting professor at many academic institutions, including Ecole de Management Leonard de Vinci (Paris, France), Hof University of Applied Sciences (Hof, Germany) and Instituto Politecnico de Porto (Portugal) among the other.



“I have recently joined GBSB Global, and I am amazed at how quickly things are moving here. Since I arrived, we have already submitted an accreditation report, expanded programs offer at our Madrid campus and received permission to launch our first Foundation Program in Business with Academic English, among other important accomplishments. I am impressed by the overall dynamism of the school, its innovative thinking, and its entrepreneurial spirit,” said Wiktor Patena.



“Of course, the biggest highlight is our diverse, vibrant, and inquisitive student community. It was a pleasure to attend the networking event in Malta, meet students face-to-face, learn about new Erasmus+ opportunities, compete in Kahoot quizzes, and last but not least, enjoy local cakes and Kinnie soft drinks! As Mark Twain said, ‘Travel is fatal to prejudice’,” he added.









Continuous expansion of academic offerings to international students



The prestigious 2024 QS Global MBA and Master’s Rankings has highly rated several GBSB Global Business School programs, placing them among the top 10 in Spain and the top 250 worldwide. The school's students and alumni represent more than 150 nationalities from over 90 countries, demonstrating one of the highest levels of internationalization among higher education institutions. According to the GBSB Global Student Satisfaction Survey, 84% of students are satisfied with the program and their educational experience, and 92% report a significant career impact from earning the GBSB Global Diploma.



Under the leadership of Wiktor Patena, GBSB Global Business School will continue to expand its academic offerings to international students through continuous programs innovation, entrepreneurship and Erasmus+ opportunities, and collaborations with universities worldwide.



GBSB Global Business School is an internationally recognized and accredited higher education institution with three physical campuses – Barcelona and Madrid in Spain, Birkirkara in Malta – and an online virtual campus. GBSB Global Business School offers internationally recognized undergraduate and graduate business degrees in three formats: On-Campus, Online, and Blended.



Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP, USA), the Malta Further & Higher Education Authority (MFHEA), the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC, UK), and the European Council for Business Education (ECBE), GBSB Global continues to attract students from around the world and boasts both a prestigious faculty and a student body famously representing over 150 nationalities.



MENAFN21032024004800010929ID1108004529