Tamil Nadu: ED Raids Ex-AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar's Residence At Pudukkottai

Former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar is under scanner as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at his residence in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai on Thursday, March 21, as per sources ED carried out searches as a part of separate money laundering investigations, official sources informed PTI. The AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister C Vijayabaskar and a Chennai-based real estate group found themselves at the target of separate money laundering probe Citing sources PTI reported that the central agency is covering around 25 premises as part of investigations in the two cases ED searches against the former health minister are based on a state vigilance (DVAC) investigation of 2022. The probe is linked to an alleged case of possession of disproportionate assets. Earlier, the AIADMK strongman was booked by the CBI in a "gutkha scam". As part of an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the premises associated with real estate group Gsquare and other linked entities in and around Chennai city are also being searched, sources informed ED had called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on March 21, as per last summons in the Excise Case. The division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait was to hear the matter in the Delhi High Court. Meanwhile, the CM moved a fresh plea seeking no coercive action against him. So far the ED has issued 9 summons to the Chief Minister Kejriwal termed the declaration of section (2) (s) of PMLA to be ultra vires, unconstitutional and arbitrary in his plea.

The plea further mentioned that the present petition is being filed in extremely urgent and emergent circumstances. Describing the procedure under PMLA as arbitrary, Kejriwal alleged that it is employed to create a non-level playing field for the impending general elections scheduled to be held from April 19, 2024. He further accused the ruling party at the Centre, that controls the ED through the Ministry of Finance, of attempting to skew the electoral process in their favour.



