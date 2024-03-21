Head Of Turkish Culture And Heritage Foundation Meets With Permanent Reps Of Turkic States At UNESCO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktotı
Raimkulova met with the permanent representatives of the Turkish
states at UNESCO within the framework of her visit to France.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the activities of the
Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation in the direction of
protecting the cultural heritage of the Turkish state and peoples
and promoting it internationally were discussed at the meeting. On
November 3 of last year, at the Astana Summit of the Organization
of Turkic States, within the framework of the "Turkish Age"
(TurkTime) strategic development program adopted by the heads of
the Turkish states, the Fund's projects planned for the current and
next year were discussed. The important role of UNESCO in the
protection of cultural heritage and cultural diversity in the world
was emphasized. The importance of the World Heritage List, which
contains objects of exceptional universal value, has been drawn up.
It was stated that the fund is ready to prepare transnational
nominations for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. At the
same time, it was emphasized that the Turkish Culture and Heritage
Foundation is ready to cooperate with the member countries in order
to submit the nominations of the Turkish states to the
International Memory of the World Register of UNESCO.
On the occasion of the 950th anniversary of the "Divani
Lüğat-it-Turk", which is considered the first encyclopedic work of
the Turkic world, it was mentioned that the Foundation is planning
to implement the publication project, as well as the presentation
of the book at the UNESCO headquarters. He continued with
discussions on the future cooperation of the Foundation with the
Permanent Representations of the Turkish states to UNESCO in the
direction of the wider spread of the Turkish cultural heritage on
an international scale.
At the meeting, Aktoty Raimkulova, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev,
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UNESCO,
Ambassador Askar Abdrahmanov, Permanent Representative of the
Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to
France, Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO
Sadik Sher-Niyaz, Permanent Representative of the Republic of
Turkey to UNESCO, Ambassador Gulnur Aybet, Permanent Representative
of the Republic of Uzbekistan to UNESCO, Ambassador Kamol
Mukhtarov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France and Permanent
Representative to UNESCO Maksat Chariyev also participated.

