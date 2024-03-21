Digicel Closes Operations In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Mobile phone operator Digicel is now in the process of closing operations in Panama.

At this time, they would like to inform their customers that you have one month, to migrate your lines to other carriers, either doing portability or changing the phone number, because in one month they will close operations in the country.

They are closing because their competitors, Cable and Wireless Panama (CWP) and Claro, had their merger approved by the Panamanian Government. The merger makes the Panamanian government a 49% shareholder, and gives the merged companies 56% of the market which "effectively spells the end of competition in the telecoms market for smaller players." Digicel said in a statement.

