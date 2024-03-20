Health Minister Evaluates Progress Of National Emergency, Public Safety Network

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Health Minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, convened a meeting to review the progress of the National Emergency and Public Safety Network's implementation across the ministry's divisions.

The meeting, held at the Ministry's New Administrative Capital office on Tuesday, included ministry leaders, agency heads, and representatives from the network's relevant authorities.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the ministry's spokesperson, reported that the minister assessed the ongoing initiatives, which encompass the creation of a central decision-support center utilizing database applications and data analytics, the establishment of operational rooms across governorates, and the automation of hospital processes.

The collaboration's current achievements were highlighted, detailing the development of a central room for critical and urgent care linked to the Egypt Care Project, the enhancement of hospital operations in Fayoum Governorate as a pilot for 10 hospitals, and the distribution of advanced wireless and mobile devices.

The spokesperson also mentioned the inauguration of a control room for the Central Department of Urgent and Critical Care, ongoing partnerships with the Egyptian Ambulance Authority across 21 governorates, and efforts to upgrade the infrastructure and networking capabilities of 25 mental health hospitals.

Additionally, the General Authority for Hospitals and Educational Institutes is finalizing the inspection of 9 hospitals, with plans to develop their information networks.

Lastly, the General Authority for Health Insurance has completed 80% of its equipment setup and network integration, with trial operations already starting at the Administrative Capital Hospital.