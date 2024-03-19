Women And Children Killed In Pakistani Airstrikes On Afghanistan's Soil

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban government, has announced that eight women and children have been killed as a result of Pakistani airstrikes on border areas in the provinces of Paktika and Khost.

Mujahid, on Monday, March 18th, said in a statement that Pakistani airstrike residential houses in the“Laman” area of Bermal district in Paktika province and the“Afghan-Dubi” area of ​​Speen Khwah district in Khost province around three o'clock last night.

The statement also said that in these attacks, three women and three children were killed in Paktika and two women were killed in Khost.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reported that this action was aimed at targeting an individual named Abdullah Shah; however, the spokesperson for the Taliban rejected this claim, stating that“the individual mentioned is in Pakistan.”

According to Mujahid,“The people and the new government of Pakistan should not allow a few generals to continue such reckless actions, like the past twenty years, for other ulterior motives and harm the relations between the two Muslim and neighboring countries.”

He has called these attacks“unjustified and a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty” and added that“condemning the lack of control over events will throw its problems and weaknesses onto Afghanistan's shoulders because such incidents will have very unpleasant consequences that Pakistan will not be able to control.”

This comes as the Pakistan Army's airstrikes in Khost and Paktika provinces have also faced reactions outside of Afghanistan.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the spokesperson for the United States Presidency, expressed regret at civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan soil during a press briefing and said that the Taliban should ensure that terrorist attacks are not launched from Afghan soil.

Meanwhile, Naseer Ahmad Fair, the acting Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations, in response to Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, said that“killing Afghan women and children is unacceptable and cannot justify any security threat.”

He called these attacks a“clear violation of international laws and Afghanistan's territorial integrity.”

Previously, several civilians, including women, were killed and injured in Pakistani attacks on Afghan soil.

