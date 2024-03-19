Ethiopia intends on addressing crucial problems with peace deal

(MENAFN) In an effort to address pressing concerns and review the implementation of a peace agreement signed nearly two years ago, the Ethiopian government and authorities from the northern Tigray region have engaged in talks mediated by the African Union. The discussions, held on Monday, also involved the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – a significant political entity in Ethiopia – as well as observers from the United Nations, United States, and European Union.



The peace agreement, known as the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) or the Pretoria Agreement, was signed in November 2022 in South Africa's capital after a devastating civil war that lasted two years. The conflict, which erupted in 2020 due to political tensions, was labeled the world’s deadliest conflict in 2022 by the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), resulting in the loss of more than 100,000 lives.



Under the terms of the agreement, the TPLF committed to disarming, demobilizing, and surrendering heavy weapons to the national army, while the federal government pledged to withdraw foreign forces, increase humanitarian aid, and allocate resources for reconstruction efforts in areas affected by the war.



In a statement issued on Monday, African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat acknowledged the progress made in achieving long-term peace but highlighted the urgent need to address challenges such as disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration.



Additionally, the African Union Political Affairs, Peace, and Security department announced that both parties have reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Pretoria Agreement and have agreed to hold consultations to promote stability in Tigray. They have also committed to convene in a similar format in the coming months to continue discussions and address areas requiring further joint efforts towards the full implementation of the COHA.

