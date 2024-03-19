(MENAFN) Russian forces reportedly targeted a meeting of top Ukrainian security and defense commanders in a recent strike, as announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Monday.



The attack, disclosed during the ministry's routine press briefing, indicated that military leaders and officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were present at the targeted location. Details regarding the strike, including casualties or damages, were not immediately provided by either side involved in the ongoing conflict.



The SBU, as noted by Ukrainian media and official statements, has been implicated in launching drone attacks against Russia. A recent drone strike on an oil refinery in Krasnodar Region was attributed to SBU operatives, resulting in a fire and reportedly leading to a fatality.



The agency, along with its military counterpart, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), underwent restructuring after the 2014 coup in Kiev, purportedly under the guidance of the CIA to support Western interests in the hybrid conflict with Russia.



Reports suggest that Ukrainian operatives, trained by Western entities, have engaged in targeted assassinations in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics before their integration into the Russian Federation. Following the outbreak of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in February 2022, the SBU allegedly expanded its operations to include drone operations and other forms of sabotage against Russia.

